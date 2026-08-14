This set of two VINGLI Adirondack chairs is $89.99, down from $166.65 at Target. The solid fir wood frames fold flat in one step for easy storage, and the weather-resistant finish skips the need for painting or staining. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 2 folding Adirondack chairs
- Solid fir wood frame construction
- 1-step folding design for storage and portability
- Spacious seat with high back support and wide armrests
- Weather-resistant finish requires no painting or staining
- Each chair measures 34.3"D x 28.5"W x 34.3"H
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Published 22 min ago
This Walker Edison modular outdoor set is down to $89 right now, discounted from $205. Shipping is free, too. The three-piece set includes two corner chairs and an ottoman that can be arranged as a chat set or a chaise-style bench, with a solid acacia wood frame and removable, UV-resistant cushion covers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Three-piece modular set includes two corner chairs and one ottoman
- Frame made of solid acacia wood, naturally weather-resistant
- 3" cushions with removable, UV-resistant covers
- Cushions attach with hook and loop fasteners
- Frame should be treated with teak oil every 2-3 months
- Ships ready-to-assemble w/ included instructions
Walmart offers the Walker Edison Modular Acacia Chairs and Ottoman for $88.99. That's a $27 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes two corner chairs and one ottoman
- Made from solid acacia wood
- 3" cushions with removable, UV-resistant covers
At Walmart, get this Costway Glider Chair 2-Pack for $87. It's the best price we could find by $28. Each steel-frame glider seats up to 330 lb. and includes armrests with a breathable, tear-resistant fabric seat. Buy Now at Walmart
- Set includes two single glider chairs
- Steel frame construction w/ fabric seating
- Chair dimensions are 23" x 27.5" x 37" (L x W x H)
- Seat height of 17" and armrest height of 24.5"
- Four bottom pads help prevent slipping and protect flooring
- Each chair supports up to 330 lb.
This Latitude Run Nestl chaise lounge set is $159.99, down from $569.99. The loungers recline into 5 positions, including fully flat, and are made from weatherproof polyresin that resists UV rays, fading, water, mildew, and rust. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Set includes chaise lounge chairs made from weatherproof polypropylene resin with a wood-textured finish
- 5-position adjustable backrest that reclines fully flat
- Fully upright dimensions of 32.8" H x 22.8" W x 74.5" L
- Resistant to UV rays, fading, water, mildew, and rust
- Stacks for compact storage and assembles in about five minutes
- Supports up to 265 lb.
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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