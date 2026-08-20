Currently priced at $48, which is exactly half off the $96 list price. It's in Navy at this price. Buy Now at Walmart
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This set of two VINGLI Adirondack chairs is $89.99, down from $166.65 at Target. The solid fir wood frames fold flat in one step for easy storage, and the weather-resistant finish skips the need for painting or staining. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 2 folding Adirondack chairs
- Solid fir wood frame construction
- 1-step folding design for storage and portability
- Spacious seat with high back support and wide armrests
- Weather-resistant finish requires no painting or staining
- Each chair measures 34.3"D x 28.5"W x 34.3"H
Update: The price has changed to $87.77 since this was originally published.
At Walmart, get this Costway Glider Chair 2-Pack for $87. It's the best price we could find by $28. Each steel-frame glider seats up to 330 lb. and includes armrests with a breathable, tear-resistant fabric seat. Buy Now at Walmart
- Set includes two single glider chairs
- Steel frame construction w/ fabric seating
- Chair dimensions are 23" x 27.5" x 37" (L x W x H)
- Seat height of 17" and armrest height of 24.5"
- Four bottom pads help prevent slipping and protect flooring
- Each chair supports up to 330 lb.
Walmart offers the WestinTrends Malibu Folding Adirondack Deck Chair in four colors for $79.99. That's a $40 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 450-lb. capacity
This Mainstays rocking chair is $77, down from $114 at Walmart. It's made from solid acacia hardwood and holds up to 250 lb. Buy Now at Walmart
- Made from FSC certified solid acacia hardwood with a weather-resistant finish
- Contoured seat and curved back with high armrests
- Measures 26.25" wide, 34" deep, and 45" high
- Supports up to 250 lb.
- Suitable for covered porches, patios, balconies, or indoor use
- Single-chair unit, assembles in under 30 minutes with tools included
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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