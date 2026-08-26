Lowe's has marked down a wide range of gazebos, pergolas, canopies, and curtains, with savings reaching 60% off on select Sojag models. Prices span from budget gazebo curtains around $70 to large hardtop gazebos and solariums in the thousands, giving shoppers options across sizes like 7-ft x 9-ft up to 10-ft x 14-ft. Most items ship with free delivery or are available for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Lowe's