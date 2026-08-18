Macy's Buy More, Save More sale covers a wide range of furniture, from Radley sectional sofas to Sadie dining sets and Sealy mattress collections. Savings scale up in tiers of 20%, 30%, and 40% off depending on how much you buy. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $2745 (40% off). Deal ends today. Shop Now at Macy's