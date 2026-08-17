Wayfair offers the Gracie Oaks Queen Size Murphy Bed for $279.99 for a $240 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Wayfair
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 9 min ago
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
At Amazon, get the Flexispot Adjustable Queen Bed Base for $200. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this bed base. It combines an upholstered frame, tufted headboard, and a motorized base that lifts the head up to 60 degrees and the legs up to 35 degrees. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an upholstered bed frame and adjustable base in one unit
- Tufted upholstered headboard w/ matching padded side rails and footboard
- Head lifts up to 60° and legs up to 35° via wired remote
- Steel frame supports up to 600 lbs
- Fits a queen-size mattress
This Qualler daybed is $406 off the regular price of $793 at The Home Depot. The set includes a pull-out trundle for extra sleeping space and built-in USB ports for charging devices, all in a solid pinewood and MDF construction. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Twin size daybed with pull-out trundle for an additional sleeping space
- Built-in USB ports for charging devices
- Constructed from solid pinewood and MDF
- White finish
- Suitable for dorms, apartments, and guest rooms
This Sleep by Wayfair adjustable bed is $384.99, down from $1,299. It includes a wireless remote with head-up, foot-up, and zero-gravity presets, and the steel frame supports up to 1,000 lb. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Steel frame construction with a fully electric adjustable base
- Supports up to 1,000 lb.
- Upholstered in a polyester blend fabric
- Includes a wireless remote control
- Zero-gravity position along with head-up and foot-up settings
- Tool-free corner leg assembly
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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