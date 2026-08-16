This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
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Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Designed for whole-home audio setups or home theater surrounds, this in-ceiling speaker from Klipsch installs flush into the ceiling and uses a pivoting tweeter to direct sound toward your listening position. At $150, that's $280 off the $430 list price, which is a 65% discount on a speaker brand that rarely sees cuts this deep. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1-inch Titanium compression driver for detailed highs
- Exclusive Tractrix Horn for controlled sound dispersion
- 6.5-inch Cerametallic woofer for powerful low frequencies
- Elegant low-profile paintable magnetic grille design
- High-performance two-way design for surround sound
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Bose's sale spans headphones, earbuds, speakers, and home theater gear, with the QuietComfort Headphones at $229, down from $359. Shoppers building out a home theater setup can also find the Home Theater Set at $2,199, saving $397 off its regular price. Smaller items like the SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker start at $99, making the sale accessible across price points. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229, down from $359
- Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker for $329, down from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) for $249, down from $299
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $699, down from $999
- Bose Bass Module 700 for $549, down from $899
- Home Theater Set for $2,199, down from $2,596
The Edifier MR3 speaker pair is $99.97, down from $149.99. These Hi-Res Audio certified speakers include Bluetooth 5.4, plus balanced TRS, RCA, and AUX inputs for connecting multiple devices at once. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hi-Res Audio certified with 52Hz-40kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.4 with multi-point connection
- Balanced TRS, RCA, and AUX inputs, plus headphone output
- 18W x 2 RMS output with 92.5dB peak volume
- 3.5" mid-low drivers and 1" tweeters
- MDF cabinet construction to reduce distortion
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|25%
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|$200
|Buy Now
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