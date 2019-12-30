Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Luxor Tub Storage Cart
$77 $100
free shipping

That's $12 under what you'd pay at Staples. Buy Now at Walmart

  • measures 18" x 35.25" x 36.25"
  • 399-lb. capacity
  • Model: EC111-B
