Ashford offers the Luminox Navy SEAL Men's Watch for $150 via coupon code "DNLUM150". That's $445 off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 45mm Carbonox case with diving bezel
- Water resistant to 200 meters (660 feet)
- Black and gold dial with black numerals
- Black rubber strap w/ pin buckle
- Swiss-made quartz movement
- Date function
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code "SUMMER10", on top of discounts up to 87% off. Orders of $99 or more ship free. Shop Now at Ashford
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford takes an extra 20% off prescription-ready eyeglasses with promo code "DNPE20". The collection includes more than 2,700 frames for men, women, and unisex styles, with brands including Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, Valentino, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, and Alexander McQueen. Many frames are already heavily marked down, including select Bugatti eyeglasses at up to 84% off and Dita styles at more than 70% off, before the extra coupon. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Ashford
- Includes frames from Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, and Valentino
- Frame shapes include rectangular, cat-eye, and square styles
- Available in men's, women's, and unisex fits
- Compatible with prescription lenses
- Over 2,700 eyeglass styles available
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