As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes 20% off a selection of LED ceiling fans. Shipping is free. Pictured is the Fanimation Studio Collection EightyFour 84-in Black LED Covered Outdoor Ceiling Fan w/ Light for $344 ($86 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
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Lowe's offers the Taloya I3 52" Indoor Downrod Ceiling Fan for $29 for a $21 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 11th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Integrated 8-watt dimmable LED light w/ 3000K to 6500K color settings
- Includes a 6" downrod and remote control with 2, 4, or 8 hour timer
A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this addlon 20" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $54. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this ceiling fan. It's rated IP65 for waterproof outdoor use and includes a remote with 6 speed settings and a reversible DC motor for year-round air circulation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20" fan blade size with plug-in installation
- IP65 waterproof rating for outdoor use
- Reversible DC motor with 6 speed settings
- Remote control with timer function
- Includes fixed and mobile mounting hooks
A ceiling fan with a built-in light kit and remote control at this size suits most standard bedrooms or smaller living spaces where you want air circulation and overhead lighting from a single fixture. At $54, that's $36 off the $90 list price with coupon code "ULZ23QS4". Deal ends September 30 . Buy Now at Amazon
- Low profile design for spaces under 200-sq.ft.
- Dimmable LED light with three color temperature settings
- Remote control for fan speed and light settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficient comfort
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
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