expired
Amazon · Expired Jul 16, 2026
$50 $100
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TCL's 42" ceiling fan with a built-in light suits smaller rooms like bedrooms or offices where you want basic air circulation and overhead lighting without buying a separate fixture. Apply coupon code "U6TNGES3" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Low profile design for low-ceiling rooms
- Dimmable LED with three color temperatures
- Remote control for speed, light, and timer settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficiency
- Ultra-quiet motor for peaceful environments
- Model: 42 Inch 3 Blades
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$50 (exp 3 wks ago)
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