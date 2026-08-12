Lowe's has marked down a range of indoor and outdoor lighting, including string lights, solar spotlights, LED bulbs, and recessed light housings. The Harbor Breeze 48-ft. outdoor string light with 18 LED Edison bulbs is $39.98 (pictured), down from $49.98, while a 16-pack of GE Pro Series dimmable LED bulbs runs $21.98. Several items also offer extra savings when buying in bulk, such as 20% off when purchasing 3 or more GE LED tube bulbs. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. Shop Now at Lowe's