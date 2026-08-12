A compact ceiling fan with a built-in light and remote that suits smaller rooms, low ceilings, or spaces where a standard fan would hang too close to the floor. At $66, that's $44 off the $110 list price via coupon code "LYH2U5VQ". Deal ends September 30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-speed airflow with remote control
- Integrated 1/4/8-hour sleep timers
- Forward and reverse modes for year-round climate
- Enclosed caged design for enhanced safety
- Four E26 sockets for customizable lighting
A ceiling fan with a built-in light kit and remote control at this size suits most standard bedrooms or smaller living spaces where you want air circulation and overhead lighting from a single fixture. At $54, that's $36 off the $90 list price with coupon code "ULZ23QS4". Deal ends September 30 . Buy Now at Amazon
- Low profile design for spaces under 200-sq.ft.
- Dimmable LED light with three color temperature settings
- Remote control for fan speed and light settings
- Reversible DC motor for year-round energy efficient comfort
At Walmart, get this Mainstays 42" Hugger Indoor Ceiling Fan for $14. It's a great deal for a ceiling fan in general. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 42" hugger-style ceiling fan for flush mounting
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Reversible motor with 3 speed settings for year-round use
- Quiet motor operation
- Designed for indoor use
This TCL 72" ceiling fan is $18 off, dropping to $161.99 from $179.99 at Amazon. It's built for outdoor use with a waterproof design, and includes a dimmable LED light with three adjustable color temperatures. The DC motor is rated at just 35 dB for quiet operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 72" blade span for large rooms and patios
- Dimmable LED light w/ 3 color temperatures (3000K/4000K/6000K)
- Quiet DC motor rated at 35 dB
- 6-speed reversible motor
- Waterproof design for indoor/outdoor use
- Includes remote control
Lowe's has marked down a range of indoor and outdoor lighting, including string lights, solar spotlights, LED bulbs, and recessed light housings. The Harbor Breeze 48-ft. outdoor string light with 18 LED Edison bulbs is $39.98 (pictured), down from $49.98, while a 16-pack of GE Pro Series dimmable LED bulbs runs $21.98. Several items also offer extra savings when buying in bulk, such as 20% off when purchasing 3 or more GE LED tube bulbs. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Harbor Breeze 48-ft. plug-in outdoor string light w/ 18 LED Edison bulbs
- Harbor Breeze solar LED spotlight w/ warm white light
- GE Pro Series dimmable LED light bulbs, sold in a 16-pack
- Harbor Breeze solar LED path light w/ dusk-to-dawn sensor
- Lithonia Lighting 2-light LED strip light fixture
- HALO 6-pack recessed LED light housing for new construction
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
eBay offers the TCL K33 phone for $33.12 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for $7 off and the best price we could find Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.75" HD+ NXTVISION display
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
This TCL Q5-Series TV is down to $600 right now at Best Buy. That's $100 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. It's an 85" QLED model with 4K resolution and HDR PRO+ support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K resolution
- HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG
- Fire TV
- 4 HDMI inputs, 1 LAN port, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 HDMI ARC port
This TCL S-Series 55" TV is $150 off, priced at $199.99 compared to its $349.99 regular price. It includes Roku's built-in smart platform with access to over 500 free live TV channels and supports HDR10 and HLG for enhanced contrast and color. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
- Roku TV smart platform with 500+ free live TV channels
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag
- 4 HDMI inputs including 1 with eARC
- Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port
- FullView bezel-less design
This TCL S-Series 4K TV is $140 off, dropping to $209.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
- Roku TV smart platform with 500+ free live TV channels
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag
- 4 HDMI inputs including 1 with eARC
- Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port
- FullView bezel-less design
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$66
|Buy Now
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