As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes up to 50% off a selection of artificial plants. Pictured is the Edvivi 72" Green Indoor Floor Ficus Artificial Tree for $150 ($100 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
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At Amazon Haul, get this Glow in the Dark Rocks 200-Pack for $1.76. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
At Amazon, add this 6.5-Foot Halloween Spider Outdoor Decoration to your cart to drop the price to $9.99 at checkout. It's the best price we could find by $9. Its adjustable, bendable legs let you pose it on fences, doors, trees, or windows for both indoor and outdoor Halloween displays. Buy Now at Amazon
As one of its daily deals, Home Depot discounts a selection of its popular picks, including furniture, mattresses, rugs, plants, and more. Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Marsden Patina Wood Finish 3-Drawer Rattan Cane Chest of Drawers for $383 ($206 off). Shop Now at Home Depot
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes up to $50 off a selection of mulch, compost, and soil mix. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's has several allen + roth solid wood acacia butcher block countertops on sale, with prices starting at $49. Options range from unfinished natural and spice-stained styles to chevron and live-edge designs, with savings of up to $180 on select models. Buy Now at Lowe's
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