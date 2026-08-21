Sam's Club has a wide range of school supplies priced at $15 or under as part of its Back to College lineup. Deals include the Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens 17-Count at $13.98, down from $16.98, and the BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit 26-Count at $8.87, down from $11.87. The selection spans pens, markers, binders, backpacks, lunch boxes, and cleaning supplies like Member's Mark Hand Sanitizer and Ziploc storage bags. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Sam's Club