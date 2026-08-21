Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
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Expires 9/9/2026
Published 30 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Ceiling Fan Clearance sale covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor fans from brands like Parrot Uncle, Hunter Fan, Fanbulous, and LEDIARY. Prices span from budget options under $50, including refurbished Hunter Fan models, up to large statement fans like the Parrot Uncle 100" ceiling fan at $339.99. Some listings show discounts as steep as 62% off their reference price, such as the Parrot Uncle 42" outdoor fan dropping to $74.99. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Sam's Club is discounting new membership sign-ups for a limited time. The Club membership is $25 for the first year, down from $60, while the Plus membership is $55, down from $120. Plus members get extra perks like 2% Sam's Cash back, free shipping and delivery on orders over $50, and early shopping hours, none of which are included with Club. The offer applies only to new members joining between August 1 and September 30, 2026. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Club membership priced at $25 for the first year, down from $60
- Plus membership priced at $55 for the first year, down from $120
- Both tiers include instant savings, member-only fuel prices, and free curbside pickup
- Plus membership adds 2% Sam's Cash back and free shipping or delivery on orders over $50
- Offer available to new members only through July 31, 2026
Sam's Club has a wide range of school supplies priced at $15 or under as part of its Back to College lineup. Deals include the Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens 17-Count at $13.98, down from $16.98, and the BIC Mechanical Pencil Kit 26-Count at $8.87, down from $11.87. The selection spans pens, markers, binders, backpacks, lunch boxes, and cleaning supplies like Member's Mark Hand Sanitizer and Ziploc storage bags. Sam's Plus members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, if you're not a member yet you can sign up for a Sam's Club membership here. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Items priced $15 and under across pens, markers, and highlighters
- Storage and organizing supplies including Ziploc bags and binders
- Backpacks and lunch boxes for students
- Cleaning and hygiene items like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes
- Instant savings applied at checkout on select items
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