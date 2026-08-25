At Amazon, add this 6.5-Foot Halloween Spider Outdoor Decoration to your cart to drop the price to $9.99 at checkout. It's the best price we could find by $9. Its adjustable, bendable legs let you pose it on fences, doors, trees, or windows for both indoor and outdoor Halloween displays. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this Glow in the Dark Rocks 200-Pack for $1.76. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
Woot's Ceiling Fan Clearance sale covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor fans from brands like Parrot Uncle, Hunter Fan, Fanbulous, and LEDIARY. Prices span from budget options under $50, including refurbished Hunter Fan models, up to large statement fans like the Parrot Uncle 100" ceiling fan at $339.99. Some listings show discounts as steep as 62% off their reference price, such as the Parrot Uncle 42" outdoor fan dropping to $74.99. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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