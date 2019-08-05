New
Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset w/ Lightsaber
$34 $200
free shipping

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber Controller for $34 with free shipping.

  • Use your iPhone or Android smartphone with this augmented reality headset to fight lightsaber battles, play holochess, or participate in strategic combat.
  • includes Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon
  • Model: ZA390002US
