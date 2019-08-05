- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Nwdnwd via eBay offers the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset with Lightsaber Controller for $34 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5, although most major retailers charge at least $79.) Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope Magnetic Universal Car Phone Mount for $16.99. Coupon code "IUAL6TQV" cuts the price to $7.65. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Buy Now
Toktim via Amazon offers its Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black for $34.99. Coupon code "H5LOS2SN" drops the price to $17.49. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44.
Update: It's now $19.99. Buy Now
Toktim via Amazon offers its Ainope Cellphone / Tablet Desk Stand for $10.99. Coupon code "7Z8SVTFP" cuts that to $5.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our March mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its 3-lb. Lenovo Yoga C930 Intel Kaby Lake R 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,159.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL4U" cuts that to $899.99. With free shipping, that's $80 under our May mention, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register