This Godox WT40R dive light is $149. That's 50% off and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It also sits well below its 90-day average of $206 and is the lowest price we could find. It carries an IP68 waterproof rating tested to 40 meters and offers up to 55W of output underwater, with a battery that lasts 1.5 hours at full brightness below the surface. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon