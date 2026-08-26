This mount bolts to your windshield for handlebar-free footage, useful for riders who want stable point-of-view shots without cluttering their bars. Apply coupon code "KG8OFL7C" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4-inch adapter for wide camera compatibility
- Durable CNC-machined aluminum alloy construction
- 360-degree rotation and 180-degree tilt adjustment
- Vibration-resistant mount for stable footage
- Tool-free quick-release installation
Woot's camera lenses and more sale covers a select mix of lenses and cameras, including a Rokinon 35mm T1.5 Cine lens for Canon EF mount at $279.99, down from $499. Also included is the Minolta MNZ6E 2VIEW camera with 64MP resolution and 6x optical zoom for $69.99, marked down from $179. The sale spans camera lenses for several mounts as well as compact digital cameras and a digital photo frame. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Adorama offers the VidPro TT-12, a compact aluminum tabletop tripod that supports up to 10 lb. of camera gear, for $13, down from $19.95, and matches the lowest price this tripod has hit on Amazon. It includes a 3-way pan head, twist-lock legs, and a built-in bubble level for balanced shots. Shipping adds $9.95, or spend over $50 to get free shipping. Buy Now at Adorama
- Supports camera gear up to 10 lb.
- 3-section aluminum legs extend to 12"
- Integrated 3-way pan head for smooth panning
- Twist-lock leg operation for quick setup
- Non-slip rubber-tipped feet
- Height-adjustable center column w/ built-in bubble level
This Godox WT40R dive light is $149. That's 50% off and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It also sits well below its 90-day average of $206 and is the lowest price we could find. It carries an IP68 waterproof rating tested to 40 meters and offers up to 55W of output underwater, with a battery that lasts 1.5 hours at full brightness below the surface. It ships for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- High CRI/TLCI rating of 96 for accurate color rendition
- IP68 waterproof rating, tested to depths of 40 meters
- 1.5 hours of battery life underwater at full brightness, up to 5.8 hours above water
- Maximum 55W output with up to 3810 lux at 1.6' distance
- Bluetooth app control up to 82' above water
- 37 lighting effect modes with adjustable RGBW color settings
KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register