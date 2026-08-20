This GunVault AR 1000 Assault Rifle Vault is $15. That's $65 off list, and $13 under Amazon's price. It's also well below the current $28 price on Amazon. Built from 18-gauge steel with a tamper-resistant door and no-eyes keypad, it's designed to mount discreetly in a closet, vehicle, or office for quick access to a standard AR-15 rifle. Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping with an order of $50 or more. Buy Now at Adorama