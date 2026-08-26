Woot's camera lenses and more sale covers a select mix of lenses and cameras, including a Rokinon 35mm T1.5 Cine lens for Canon EF mount at $279.99, down from $499. Also included is the Minolta MNZ6E 2VIEW camera with 64MP resolution and 6x optical zoom for $69.99, marked down from $179. The sale spans camera lenses for several mounts as well as compact digital cameras and a digital photo frame. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company