Best Buy · 28 mins ago
Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 2-Pack
$20 $46
free shipping

That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $8. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: HS105
  • Published 28 min ago
