This Jumanji 3-Movie Collection on DVD and Digital is $19.96 at Walmart. That's $12 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes Jumanji, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level
- Includes both DVD and Digital copies
- Rated PG-13
- Combines action, adventure, and comedy genres
- Stars Robin Williams, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan
- Produced by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
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Walmart has a wide range of DVD movie collections priced between $3.74 and $5.99, including multi-film sets like the LEGO Movie 4-Film Collection and the RoboCop Trilogy. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Gruv's Crazy Days sale bundles three-movie DVD collections for as little as $7.49, covering franchises like Halloween, Back to the Future, Blade, and Magic Mike. Most sets in the sale run between $8 and $10, making it easy to pick up multiple movies from a single franchise in one box. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- 3-movie DVD collections in a single box set
- Titles include Back to the Future Trilogy and Blade 1-3
- Halloween and Magic Mike franchise collections included
- Prices range from $7.49 to $10.99 per set
Gruv's Crazy Days DVD deal lets shoppers pick any 4 DVDs for $23.60, working out to about $5.90 per movie. The selection spans over 500 titles, from The Big Lebowski to The Deer Hunter, with individual DVDs on the site normally priced between $7.99 and $13. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 500 DVD titles included in the multi-buy deal
- Mix of classic and collector's edition films
- Titles include Stillwater, The Big Lebowski, and 12 Monkeys
- Available in DVD format only
At Walmart, this three-movie Spider-Man DVD set is $27.96. It's the best price we found by at least $2. Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes three films: Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: No Way Home
- DVD format
- Rated PG-13
- Action genre
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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