Gruv's Crazy Days sale bundles three-movie DVD collections for as little as $7.49, covering franchises like Halloween, Back to the Future, Blade, and Magic Mike. Most sets in the sale run between $8 and $10, making it easy to pick up multiple movies from a single franchise in one box. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- 3-movie DVD collections in a single box set
- Titles include Back to the Future Trilogy and Blade 1-3
- Halloween and Magic Mike franchise collections included
- Prices range from $7.49 to $10.99 per set
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Published 1 hr ago
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Gruv's Crazy Days DVD deal lets shoppers pick any 4 DVDs for $23.60, working out to about $5.90 per movie. The selection spans over 500 titles, from The Big Lebowski to The Deer Hunter, with individual DVDs on the site normally priced between $7.99 and $13. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 500 DVD titles included in the multi-buy deal
- Mix of classic and collector's edition films
- Titles include Stillwater, The Big Lebowski, and 12 Monkeys
- Available in DVD format only
Walmart has a wide range of DVD movie collections priced between $3.74 and $5.99, including multi-film sets like the LEGO Movie 4-Film Collection and the RoboCop Trilogy. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, this three-movie Spider-Man DVD set is $27.96. It's the best price we found by at least $2. Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes three films: Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: No Way Home
- DVD format
- Rated PG-13
- Action genre
GRUV's Sizzling Summer Savings event discounts dozens of Blu-ray TV season box sets, with titles like Rick and Morty: Season 6 at $7.99 and Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth Season at $11.49. The sale spans a wide range of series, from The Sandman to Westworld to The Expanse. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- TV series box sets on Blu-ray
- Includes complete season and multi-season collections
- Titles include Doom Patrol, The Sandman, and Rick and Morty
- Prices range from $7.99 to $11.49
GRUV is offering any 3 Shout Factory 4K titles for $60 as part of its Crazy Days sale, covering more than 150 UHD titles including Collector's Editions like The Devil's Advocate and Fargo. Individually, many of these titles run $25 to $33, so bundling three brings the per-movie cost down noticeably. The selection spans genres from horror to drama, giving shoppers plenty of room to mix and match. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 150 4K Ultra HD titles included
- Mix and match any 3 titles for $60
- Includes Collector's Edition releases with Blu-ray copies
- Titles span horror, action, drama, and comedy genres
For its Sizzling Summer Savings, GRUV discounts a selection of Blu rays and DVDs. If it's your first order with them, you get 15% off. Shop Now at GRUV
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