Walmart has a wide range of DVD movie collections priced between $3.74 and $5.99, including multi-film sets like the LEGO Movie 4-Film Collection and the RoboCop Trilogy. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 41 min ago
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Barnes & Noble is offering 50% off a wide range of cult movies across DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and CD formats. Titles like Friday the 13th are down to $6.49, while 4K Ultra HD releases such as Mark of the Devil run $26.49. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
This three-movie Spider-Man DVD set (The Tobey Maguire ones) is $8.50 at Amazon, down from $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 on 3 discs
- Stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe
- Directed by Sam Raimi
- Audio available in English and Spanish
- Rated NR (Not Rated)
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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