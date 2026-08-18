Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Stoneware dinnerware sets available in service for 4
- Flatware sets and individual serving pieces included
- Drinkware ranges from crystal whiskey glasses to acrylic drinking glasses
- Linen and embroidered napkin sets in multiple colors
- Many pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe
- Metal charger sets available in gold, graphite, silver, and copper finishes
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Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Hasense soup bowl set is $15.74, down from $34.99. That's a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
This Modern. Southern. Home. dinnerware set is $13 off the regular price of $20 at Belk. The set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and mug made of dishwasher-safe stoneware. Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes one 10.5" dinner plate
- Includes one 7.5" salad plate
- Includes one 6" cereal bowl
- Includes one 12-oz. mug
- Made of stoneware
- Dishwasher safe
This 4-pack of Threshold Avesta mini bowls is $4.20, down from $6 at Target. Each 8-oz. stoneware bowl is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher, making them easy to use for snacks or small servings. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Set of four 8-oz. stoneware mini bowls
- Safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher
- Suitable for snacks, ice cream, or side dishes
Joss & Main's Black Friday in July sale covers furniture and decor across nearly every room, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. Deals span outdoor pieces like the Guthrie Teak Adirondack Chair at $220, down from $251, as well as larger furniture such as the Hanson Upholstered Wingback Bed at $899, down from $1,099. Lighting, rugs, bedding, and kitchen tabletop items are also included in the event. Everything ships free. We've pictured the Mila Leather Rocking Swivel Power Recliner for $799 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Furniture spanning living room, bedroom, dining, and home office
- Outdoor seating and tables including Adirondack chairs and lounge sets
- Lighting including flush mounts and chandeliers
- Rugs, bedding, bath, and kitchen tabletop items
- Storage and organization furniture included
Joss & Main is offering up to 60% off across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding, with dedicated sale sections for each category. A rotating 48-hour markdowns section adds extra savings on select items, and a separate clearance area covers discounted returned pieces. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Discounts across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding
- Includes 48-hour markdowns on select items
- Separate sale sections for bed & bath, tabletop, and reno categories
- Includes clearance-style savings on like-new returned items
Joss & Main's Decor Sale covers over 1,750 items spanning wall art, mirrors, pillows, curtains, and faux greenery. An artificial olive tree is marked down to $289 from $359, while a handcrafted eucalyptus wreath drops to $48 from $70. The sale spans small decorative pieces like bookends and candle holders as well as larger statement items such as faux trees, giving shoppers a wide range of price points to choose from. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Wall art, mirrors, and decorative accents included
- Faux plants and trees such as olive and fiddle leaf fig varieties
- Wreaths, garlands, and seasonal decor pieces
- Pillows, throws, curtains, and vases also included
- Over 1,750 items across the sale
This Marcy Genuine Leather Swivel Barrel Chair is $729. That's a $270 savings. It includes free 2-day delivery. Buy Now at Joss & Main
- Rounded, sculpted swivel barrel chair silhouette
- Semi-aniline top grain leather upholstery
- Solid and engineered wood frame
- Circular base with 360° swivel
- Removable seat cushion for easy cleaning
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