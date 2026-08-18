Joss & Main's Black Friday in July sale covers furniture and decor across nearly every room, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. Deals span outdoor pieces like the Guthrie Teak Adirondack Chair at $220, down from $251, as well as larger furniture such as the Hanson Upholstered Wingback Bed at $899, down from $1,099. Lighting, rugs, bedding, and kitchen tabletop items are also included in the event. Everything ships free. We've pictured the Mila Leather Rocking Swivel Power Recliner for $799 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Joss & Main