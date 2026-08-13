This 4-pack of Threshold Avesta mini bowls is $4.20, down from $6 at Target. Each 8-oz. stoneware bowl is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher, making them easy to use for snacks or small servings. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Set of four 8-oz. stoneware mini bowls
- Safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher
- Suitable for snacks, ice cream, or side dishes
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Published 6 min ago
Save $12 off list price on athe Stanley Stay-Hot Camp Mug 24 from Amazon. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 oz capacity
- 18/8 stainless steel
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- Secure press-fit lid
- BPA-free design
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Corelle Vitrelle 18-Piece Dinnerware Set for $45. That's $35 less than the price Target charges. The plates and bowls use a triple-layer glass designed to resist chips and cracks, and the set is safe for both microwave and oven use up to 350°F. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Hasense soup bowl set is $15.74, down from $34.99. That's a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target's refurbished tech sale covers laptops, desktops, monitors, and networking gear at up to 50% off. A refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD runs $456, down from $600, while a refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" laptop drops to $90 from $180. The sale runs through Aug. 15. Shop Now at Target
- Refurbished monitors, laptops, and desktops included
- Refurbished Acer Nitro 15.6" FHD laptop at $89.99, down from $179.99
- Refurbished Acer Aspire desktop with a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage at $455.99
- Refurbished TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 range extenders and routers included
- Refurbished Acer 19.5" and 27" monitors included
- Sale ends Aug. 15
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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