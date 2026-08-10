Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Popularity: 4/5
Save $12 off list price on athe Stanley Stay-Hot Camp Mug 24 from Amazon. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 oz capacity
- 18/8 stainless steel
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- Secure press-fit lid
- BPA-free design
Macy's Dining & Entertaining Sale covers dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and table linens from brands like Lenox, Noritake, Villeroy & Boch, and Waterford. We've pictured the Noritake Colorwave Coupe 16 Pc. Dinnerware Set for $128 ($192 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Dinnerware sets in various service sizes
- Flatware sets for 4, 8, or 12 place settings
- Glassware and barware including highball and wine glasses
- Table linens such as tablecloths and napkins
- Serveware including bowls and pitchers
This Hasense soup bowl set is $15.74, down from $34.99. That's a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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