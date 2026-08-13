This Modern. Southern. Home. dinnerware set is $13 off the regular price of $20 at Belk. The set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, cereal bowl, and mug made of dishwasher-safe stoneware. Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes one 10.5" dinner plate
- Includes one 7.5" salad plate
- Includes one 6" cereal bowl
- Includes one 12-oz. mug
- Made of stoneware
- Dishwasher safe
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Save $12 off list price on athe Stanley Stay-Hot Camp Mug 24 from Amazon. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 oz capacity
- 18/8 stainless steel
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- Secure press-fit lid
- BPA-free design
Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Hasense soup bowl set is $15.74, down from $34.99. That's a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Hayes Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $25.33. That's a $17 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This American Tourister 4-piece luggage set is $105, down from $300 at Belk. The set covers a full range of travel needs with a toiletry kit, boarding bag, and two expandable spinner suitcases. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes toiletry kit, boarding bag, and two spinner suitcases
- Push-button locking handles
- Cross straps and a mesh pocket for organizing belongings
- Spinners expand by 2"
- Total set weighs 22.9 lb.
- Polyester construction with a lined interior
Belk's End of Season sale covers a wide mix of apparel, accessories, and home goods, from brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and more. Women's Crown & Ivy shorts start around $17 and men's IZOD swim trunks are down to $18. Graphic tees and beach towels drop to $10, while accessories like Vince Camuto scarves are $19. Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Shop Now at Belk
- Includes women's and men's apparel such as shorts, tees, and polos
- Swimwear from brands like Bleu Rod Beattie and IZOD
- Home items including jacquard beach towels
- Accessories such as scarves, hats, and totes from Vince Camuto and Wild Flower
- Prices as low as $9.99 on select graphic tees and towels
We've pictured the Peak & Pine Grill Instructor Apron, marked down to $10 from its regular price of $32 at Belk. The apron includes multiple pockets for holding sauces and grilling tools, and it's machine washable for easy care. Buy Now at Belk
- Multiple pockets for holding sauces and grilling tools
- Tie closure with a square neck design
- Sleeveless apron style
- Made of polyester
- Machine washable
- Imported
Belk's NCAA Fan Gear collection covers team apparel from brands like Columbia, Fanatics, and Pressbox, with graphic T-shirts starting around $12 and fleece pullovers and hoodies discounted up to 50% off. The selection spans multiple schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, with options beyond apparel like drying mats, travel pillows, and wall banners. A few items, such as the Comfy Feet slippers and Fan Creations banner, carry an additional coupon discount on top of the listed sale price. We've pictured the NCAA Men's Alabama Crimson Tide Graphic T-Shirt for $17.50 ($18 off). Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Shop Now at Belk
- NCAA licensed apparel for schools like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- Includes T-shirts, hoodies, fleece pullovers, and polos
- Home goods like drying mats, travel pillows, and banners available
- Brands include Columbia, Fanatics, Pressbox, Comfort Colors, and Champion
- Some items discounted further with an on-page coupon
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