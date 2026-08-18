Joss & Main's Decor Sale covers over 1,750 items spanning wall art, mirrors, pillows, curtains, and faux greenery. An artificial olive tree is marked down to $289 from $359, while a handcrafted eucalyptus wreath drops to $48 from $70. The sale spans small decorative pieces like bookends and candle holders as well as larger statement items such as faux trees, giving shoppers a wide range of price points to choose from. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Wall art, mirrors, and decorative accents included
- Faux plants and trees such as olive and fiddle leaf fig varieties
- Wreaths, garlands, and seasonal decor pieces
- Pillows, throws, curtains, and vases also included
- Over 1,750 items across the sale
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Through August 12, use promo code "SUMMERSAVINGS20" at Home Depot to take an extra 20% off your purchase of select furniture, decor, and kitchenware. Some exclusions apply. That's one of the larger extra percent off coupons we've seen from Home Depot. Discount cannot be combined with other promo codes. No minimum purchase is required and there is a $500 maximum discount. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Furniture categories include living room, bedroom, and kitchen & dining pieces
- Mattresses available in memory foam and hybrid gel constructions
- Recliners with massage and heating features from brands like YOFE and TITAN
- Rattan cane bedroom sets from Home Decorators Collection
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
- Rugs also included in the sale
Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Stoneware dinnerware sets available in service for 4
- Flatware sets and individual serving pieces included
- Drinkware ranges from crystal whiskey glasses to acrylic drinking glasses
- Linen and embroidered napkin sets in multiple colors
- Many pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe
- Metal charger sets available in gold, graphite, silver, and copper finishes
Joss & Main's Black Friday in July sale covers furniture and decor across nearly every room, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. Deals span outdoor pieces like the Guthrie Teak Adirondack Chair at $220, down from $251, as well as larger furniture such as the Hanson Upholstered Wingback Bed at $899, down from $1,099. Lighting, rugs, bedding, and kitchen tabletop items are also included in the event. Everything ships free. We've pictured the Mila Leather Rocking Swivel Power Recliner for $799 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Furniture spanning living room, bedroom, dining, and home office
- Outdoor seating and tables including Adirondack chairs and lounge sets
- Lighting including flush mounts and chandeliers
- Rugs, bedding, bath, and kitchen tabletop items
- Storage and organization furniture included
Joss & Main is offering up to 60% off across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding, with dedicated sale sections for each category. A rotating 48-hour markdowns section adds extra savings on select items, and a separate clearance area covers discounted returned pieces. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Discounts across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding
- Includes 48-hour markdowns on select items
- Separate sale sections for bed & bath, tabletop, and reno categories
- Includes clearance-style savings on like-new returned items
This Marcy Genuine Leather Swivel Barrel Chair is $729. That's a $270 savings. It includes free 2-day delivery. Buy Now at Joss & Main
- Rounded, sculpted swivel barrel chair silhouette
- Semi-aniline top grain leather upholstery
- Solid and engineered wood frame
- Circular base with 360° swivel
- Removable seat cushion for easy cleaning
Sign In or Register