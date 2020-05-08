Open Offer in New Tab
Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
Jam Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
$30 $100
free shipping

Get your jam on with these sweet earbuds. It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Tips
  • Available in four colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 30-foot Bluetooth range
  • includes charging case
  • Model: HX-EP910
  • Expires 5/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
