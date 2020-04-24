Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 50 mins ago
JLab Audio Epic Executive Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones
$45 $100
free shipping

You'd pay TWICE that elsewhere! Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • built-in mic
  • 4 sets of eartip sizes
  • up to 7 hours' use per charge
  • Model: EBEPICEXECRBLK123
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay JLab Audio
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register