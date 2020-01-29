Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
HiFiMan HE-560 V2 Planar Magnetic Headphones
$250 $899
free shipping

That's $649 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • upgraded suspension headband and metallic colorway
  • single-ended planar magnetic drivers
  • 45-ohm impedance
  • frequency response range of 15Hz to 50kHz
  • Model: HE560V2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Adorama HiFiMan
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register