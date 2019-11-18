Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 18 mins ago
HP Omen X 24.5" 240Hz 1080p G-Sync Gaming Monitor
$310 $450
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • 160° viewing angles
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • Model: 4WH47AA#ABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors eBay HP
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register