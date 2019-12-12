Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 27 mins ago
HP 22" 1080p LED IPS LCD Monitor
$75 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 1980 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 7ms response time
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Model: 22eb
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Monitors eBay HP
22" Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register