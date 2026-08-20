This GunVault AR 1000 Assault Rifle Vault is $15. That's $65 off list, and $13 under Amazon's price. It's also well below the current $28 price on Amazon. Built from 18-gauge steel with a tamper-resistant door and no-eyes keypad, it's designed to mount discreetly in a closet, vehicle, or office for quick access to a standard AR-15 rifle. Shipping adds $10, or get free shipping with an order of $50 or more. Buy Now at Adorama
- Built from 18-gauge steel for durability
- Tamper-resistant door with a patented no-eyes keypad
- Predrilled holes allow for wall mounting
- Fits standard AR-15 pattern rifles with a Delta Ring forearm attachment
- Requires a tube type collapsible stock for compatibility
- Exterior dimensions measure 4" x 11" x 14"
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
The fingerprint and keypad access makes it a reasonable option for a safe, and at this price it sits well below most comparable biometric gun safes. Apply coupon code "2MQ4Q585" for a savings of $44. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hardened steel anti-pry construction
- Fast biometric fingerprint and PIN access
- Optional mute mode with auto interior light
- Emergency USB power and physical key backup
Amazon offers the Grimtron Portable Electronic Car Gun Safe for $39.99. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Opens with a key or a personal 3-8 digit keypad code
- Silent mode available for discreet use
- Includes a security cable to attach the safe to a fixed object
- Digital keypad requires 4 AAA batteries, not included
Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
We've pictured the Pelican Aegis, a 28" wheeled check-in duffel priced at $200 off its regular price at Adorama. It's also well below Amazon's current price of $316 and its 90-day average. The bag combines a hard-shell polycarbonate base with soft-case flexibility, along with oversized wheels and a 500D Cordura fabric shell built to resist weather. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Adorama
- Weather-resistant 500D Cordura fabric construction
- EVA molded front shell with polycarbonate hardshell base
- Oversized wheels for rolling over varied terrain
- Multistage extension handle with multiple grab-and-go handles
- Multiple compression straps to secure packed items
- External and internal quick-access zipper pockets
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