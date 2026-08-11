The fingerprint and keypad access makes it a reasonable option for a safe, and at this price it sits well below most comparable biometric gun safes. Apply coupon code "2MQ4Q585" for a savings of $44. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hardened steel anti-pry construction
- Fast biometric fingerprint and PIN access
- Optional mute mode with auto interior light
- Emergency USB power and physical key backup
Amazon offers the Grimtron Portable Electronic Car Gun Safe for $39.99. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Opens with a key or a personal 3-8 digit keypad code
- Silent mode available for discreet use
- Includes a security cable to attach the safe to a fixed object
- Digital keypad requires 4 AAA batteries, not included
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