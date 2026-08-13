Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event lets shoppers apply the value of an old Apple device toward a new one in the same category. Save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 17 Pro with qualified activation and trade-in. A MacBook trade-in can be worth up to $950, an iPad up to $750, and an Apple Watch up to $250. My Best Buy Plus and Total members get an extra 10% added to their trade-in value, and Total members also get up to 2 years of AppleCare+ and free basic data transfer on qualifying purchases. These items all qualify for free shipping. You can also bring your old device to a Best Buy store and trade it in for a Best Buy Gift Card. Shop Now at Best Buy