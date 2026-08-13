Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
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Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event lets shoppers apply the value of an old Apple device toward a new one in the same category. Save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 17 Pro with qualified activation and trade-in. A MacBook trade-in can be worth up to $950, an iPad up to $750, and an Apple Watch up to $250. My Best Buy Plus and Total members get an extra 10% added to their trade-in value, and Total members also get up to 2 years of AppleCare+ and free basic data transfer on qualifying purchases. These items all qualify for free shipping. You can also bring your old device to a Best Buy store and trade it in for a Best Buy Gift Card. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade-in value applies toward a new Apple device in the same product family
- MacBook trade-in can save up to $950
- iPad trade-in can save up to $750
- Apple Watch trade-in can save up to $250
- Mac desktop trade-in can save up to $400
- Unlocked iPhone trade-in can save up to $300
This refurbished MacBook Pro is $332.94, down from the $1,999 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It pairs a 2.3GHz Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor
- 16GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state drive
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Backlit keyboard, built-in webcam, and Wi-Fi
- Includes one-year warranty
Best Buy offers a range of Apple products starting at $699, covering Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. Trading in a qualifying device can lower the price further, and active My Best Buy Total members can get up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included on eligible purchases. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). We've pictured the Apple MacBook Air M5 15.3" Laptop (2026) for $1,399 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV & HomePod products
- Qualified trade-in credit available toward a new Apple device purchase
- Up to 2 years of AppleCare+ included for active My Best Buy Total members on eligible purchases
- Geek Squad offers Apple-trained support and same-day services
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
This Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack is $35 off at Adorama, down from $69.99. We've pictured the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack, which adds three touch-responsive hexagon panels that display over 16 million colors and sync to music or on-screen content. The panels connect to existing Nanoleaf Shapes setups and mount easily with included adhesive tape. It ships for free. Buy Now at Adorama
- Includes 3 hexagon-shaped smart light panels
- Each panel emits up to 100 lumens
- Displays over 16 million colors
- Touch-responsive panels for interactive control
- Syncs lighting effects to music and screen content
- Mounts with included double-sided adhesive tape
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