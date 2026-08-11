Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama