Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
At Focus Camera, the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo drops to $139.99 with coupon code "FCDJVC140". That's $159 off list and the lowest price we could find. Free expedited shipping is included. Offer ends August 15. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- 4K resolution at up to 120fps
- 155-degree super-wide field of view with custom aspheric lens
- Waterproof to 10 meters, plus drop-proof and dustproof
- Built-in HorizonSteady stabilization
- Includes front touchscreen module w/ OLED display and 4-mic stereo
- Magnetic mounting design for interchangeable accessories
eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
Sweetwater's Camera & Creator Sale covers a wide mix of gear, from mirrorless cameras to studio mixers and headphones. The Sony Alpha 7 IV Mirrorless Camera Body is $500 off at $1,998, and the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX Mirrorless Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm lens also drops $500 to $1,997.99. Beyond cameras, the sale extends to lenses, PTZ systems, audio mixers, and headphones from brands like Canon, DJI, and Yamaha. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Mirrorless and cinema cameras from Sony, Canon, and Panasonic
- Camera lenses, PTZ cameras, and video accessories
- Studio mixers, recorders, and audio interfaces
- Headphones and broadcast microphones
- Gimbals and portable creator cameras from DJI
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
This Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack is $35 off at Adorama, down from $69.99. We've pictured the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack, which adds three touch-responsive hexagon panels that display over 16 million colors and sync to music or on-screen content. The panels connect to existing Nanoleaf Shapes setups and mount easily with included adhesive tape. It ships for free. Buy Now at Adorama
- Includes 3 hexagon-shaped smart light panels
- Each panel emits up to 100 lumens
- Displays over 16 million colors
- Touch-responsive panels for interactive control
- Syncs lighting effects to music and screen content
- Mounts with included double-sided adhesive tape
This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
Sign In or Register