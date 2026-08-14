With promo code "DNEA75", this Emporio Armani Classic watch drops to $75, down from its $295 list price. It features a stainless steel case and bracelet, a silver dial, and water resistance to 50 m (165 feet). Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 43mm stainless steel case
- Stainless steel bracelet with deployment clasp
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Mineral crystal case cover
- Water resistant to 50 m (165 feet)
This Nordstrom Rack men's watch sale includes budget picks and luxury names alike, with brands like Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Gevril and Movado discounted by up to 86% off. A Gevril Montauk Bracelet Watch sees a massive drop to $440 from $2,895, while a Fossil Bannon Multifunction Watch is $60. The selection also includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps starting under $30. Shipping is free on all orders over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Brands include Citizen, Tissot, Bulova, Movado, and Fossil
- Styles include chronograph, automatic, bracelet, and leather strap watches
- Case sizes range from about 28mm to 51mm
- Includes Apple Watch bands and smartwatch straps
- Discounts on this page run up to 86% off
- Over 1,100 items available in the men's watch category
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning new and pre-owned pieces across collections like Seamaster, Speedmaster, and Constellation. Highlights include a New Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond 007 watch at $10,085, down from $11,300, and an Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon at $10,989, down from $14,400. Every listing in the sale comes with eBay's Authenticity Guarantee and free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's men's watches sale includes 20% off and more across brands like Gevril, Fossil, Michael Kors, and Citizen. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Black Friday Sale takes 20% off or more on men's watches from brands like Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, and Seiko. Styles range from automatic and chronograph watches to divers, with stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. We've pictured the Stuhrling Men's Statesman 4070 Watch for $129 (over $600 elsewhere). Shop Now at Macy's
- Styles from Movado, Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko, and Stuhrling
- Includes chronograph, automatic, and diver watch styles
- Stainless steel, leather, and silicone strap options available
- Case sizes ranging from about 39mm to 46mm
Ashford offers an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code "SUMMER10", on top of discounts up to 87% off. Orders of $99 or more ship free. Shop Now at Ashford
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers select Glycine Combat Men's Watches for $169.99 when you apply coupon code "DNGLYC170" at checkout. That's a savings of $725.01 off the $895 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Glycine Combat 40mm case
- Men's quartz movement
- Available in black, navy, or dark green dial
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
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