The ECOFLOW River 2 Pro drops to $248, down from $730, via promo code "USFB50C". Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It packs a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery with four AC outlets and can handle a 1600W surge, giving it enough power for most home backup needs. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 716Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- 4 AC outlets rated at 800W each, with 1600W surge capacity
- Compatible with solar panel charging
- Ships free from a U.S. warehouse
Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
At eBay, get this refurb Anker SOLIX C1000X 1,800W Portable Power Station for $360. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes a 2-year Allstate warranty backed and offers 1800W of power output with 1056Wh of battery capacity for camping or home backup use. Buy Now at eBay
- 1056Wh battery capacity
- 1800W power output
- Solar charging capable
- Certified refurbished by Anker with 2-year warranty
- Designed for camping, hiking, and home backup use
This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
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