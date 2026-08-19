Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This EcoFlow River 3 Plus bundle drops to $159 when you apply promo code "POWERGEN30", down from an original price of $459. The set pairs a 286Wh power station with a 5000mAh power bank, and it's backed by a two-year warranty as part of eBay's Certified Refurbished program. The coupon code expires August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
Anker SOLIX is offering deals across its E10 home backup lineup during its Fan Fest sale, with bundles ranging from a $4,299 base power module and battery setup up to larger multi-battery, multi-generator systems. Several bundles, including a 7.6kW power module and battery kit paired with a Smart Inlet Box, are discounted by $300, and the B6000 battery module is $250 off. Financing is available with 0% APR for up to 24 months through Affirm, and orders ship free to the contiguous United States. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Anker SOLIX
- E10 whole-home backup system combines battery, solar, and smart generator power
- Base bundle offers 7.6kW rated output with 6kWh battery capacity
- Higher-tier bundles scale up to 30kW output and 36kWh capacity
- Some configurations offer under 20-millisecond seamless power switchover
- Financing available through Affirm with 0% APR for up to 24 months
- Free shipping to the contiguous 48 U.S. states
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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