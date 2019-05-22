Dell Small Business offers its Dell P2319H 23" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor bundled with a $75 Dell Gift Card for $219.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $35, although most retailers charge at least $201 without a gift card. Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 4-port USB hub (2 are USB 3.0)
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs
  • height-, tilt-, swivel-, and pivot-adjustable stand
  • Model: P2319H