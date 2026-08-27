This Dart Zone Pro-Series MK-2 Foam Blaster is $18.35, down from $36.69 at Walmart. It comes with two speed loaders, a holster, and 12 Nitroshot+ darts. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
-
Published 19 min ago
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
Fairfield Collectibles' Inventory Liquidation Sale spans diecast cars, trucks, military vehicles, and model kits across scales from 1:18 to 1:144. Discounts range widely, such as a KK Scale 1959 Jaguar MK II dropping to $95.75 from $144.99, and a LuftX Arado E.555 model falling to $24.75 from $57.99. The sale also covers non-vehicle collectibles like Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and Vintage Sign Co. metal signs. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
Sign In or Register