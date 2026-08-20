The DJI Neo 2 adds obstacle detection and an upgraded camera over the original Neo, and this Fly More Combo bundles the RC-N3 controller with three batteries so there's less downtime between flights. At $379 after promo code "VSUSAFF55", it's an extra $55 off, and it comes with a charging hub and extra batteries that would otherwise need to be bought separately. Get free shipping from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress