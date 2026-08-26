For one last day, you can use the promo code "VSUSAFF120" to cut the price of the DJI Mini 5 Pro down to $634 at AliExpress. It's another $22 cheaper than our mention from a few weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. The DJI Mini 5 Pro is the first sub-250-gram drone to carry a 1" camera sensor, a jump from the smaller 1/1.3" sensor in its predecessor, the Mini 4 Pro. Staying under 250 grams keeps it exempt from drone registration requirements in many regions. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1" CMOS camera sensor
- 4K video capture
- Omnidirectional obstacle sensing
- Weighs under 249 grams
- Brushless motor
- Max wind speed resistance of 10-20 km/h
eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay
Update: The price has dropped to $429.00 since this was originally published.
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
This DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $104 off, bringing the price down to $245. The bundle includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and propeller guards, giving you more flying time and protection than the standalone drone. At 135 g, it's light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135 g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Shoots 4K ultra-stabilized video with a 12MP camera
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for extended flying
- Comes with full-coverage propeller guards for safer indoor flying
- Offers a maximum range of 10 km
This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundles the drone, RC remote, three batteries, a memory card, and a camera backpack for $749.95, down from $949.99. That's a savings of $200. The drone weighs under 249 grams and shoots 4K HDR video, with each battery offering up to 40 minutes of flight time. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Weighs under 249 grams for portability
- Records 4K HDR video
- Up to 40 minutes of flight time per battery
- Includes 3 intelligent flight batteries and 3 propeller sets
- Comes with a 2-way charging hub and 64GB microSD memory card
- Includes a shoulder bag and photo/video backpack
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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