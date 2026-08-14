This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo bundles the drone, RC remote, three batteries, a memory card, and a camera backpack for $749.95, down from $949.99. That's a savings of $200. The drone weighs under 249 grams and shoots 4K HDR video, with each battery offering up to 40 minutes of flight time. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Weighs under 249 grams for portability
- Records 4K HDR video
- Up to 40 minutes of flight time per battery
- Includes 3 intelligent flight batteries and 3 propeller sets
- Comes with a 2-way charging hub and 64GB microSD memory card
- Includes a shoulder bag and photo/video backpack
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Published 21 min ago
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
This DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $104 off, bringing the price down to $245. The bundle includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and propeller guards, giving you more flying time and protection than the standalone drone. At 135 g, it's light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135 g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Shoots 4K ultra-stabilized video with a 12MP camera
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for extended flying
- Comes with full-coverage propeller guards for safer indoor flying
- Offers a maximum range of 10 km
Aimed at kids and beginners who want a low-stakes entry into drone flying, this quad includes headless mode (no need to orient the drone before flying) and an emergency stop, which make it more forgiving for new pilots. At $49, that's $21 off the $70 list price, and the two batteries plus carrying case add some practical value to the bundle. Apply coupon code "AFOWEPLC" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records 4K HD aerial photos and videos
- Headless mode, one-button return, and emergency stop functions
- Capable of 360° flip stunts
- Includes 2 batteries for extended flight time
- Comes with a carrying case for storage and transport
The Atom 2 is a compact 4K drone aimed at travelers and hobbyists who want solid image quality without hauling around a larger rig, and the Fly More Combo bundles extra batteries and accessories. At $442, it's $78 off the $520 list price. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5.5" 1080p built-in touchscreen remote
- 4K HDR video and 48MP photo resolution
- 10km PixSync 4.0 stable video transmission
- AI-powered tracking and intelligent flight modes
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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