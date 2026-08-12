This DJI Neo Fly More Combo is $104 off, bringing the price down to $245. The bundle includes three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and propeller guards, giving you more flying time and protection than the standalone drone. At 135 g, it's light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135 g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Shoots 4K ultra-stabilized video with a 12MP camera
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for extended flying
- Comes with full-coverage propeller guards for safer indoor flying
- Offers a maximum range of 10 km
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The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
Aimed at kids and beginners who want a low-stakes entry into drone flying, this quad includes headless mode (no need to orient the drone before flying) and an emergency stop, which make it more forgiving for new pilots. At $49, that's $21 off the $70 list price, and the two batteries plus carrying case add some practical value to the bundle. Apply coupon code "AFOWEPLC" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Records 4K HD aerial photos and videos
- Headless mode, one-button return, and emergency stop functions
- Capable of 360° flip stunts
- Includes 2 batteries for extended flight time
- Comes with a carrying case for storage and transport
The Atom 2 is a compact 4K drone aimed at travelers and hobbyists who want solid image quality without hauling around a larger rig, and the Fly More Combo bundles extra batteries and accessories. At $442, it's $78 off the $520 list price. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5.5" 1080p built-in touchscreen remote
- 4K HDR video and 48MP photo resolution
- 10km PixSync 4.0 stable video transmission
- AI-powered tracking and intelligent flight modes
This DJI Neo Three-Battery Combo is $90 off, dropping to $199. It matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The bundle includes three batteries and a two-way charging hub, extending total flight time to 54 minutes, and at 135g the drone skips FAA registration requirements. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs just 135g, light enough to skip FAA registration and Remote ID
- Records 4K UHD video with stabilization and level-4 wind resistance
- Takes off from your palm with no controller required
- Includes 3 batteries and a two-way charging hub for up to 54 minutes of total flight time
- Supports voice control, mobile app, and RC operation
- Full-coverage propeller guards protect against collisions
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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