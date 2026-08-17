This outdoor rocking chair set is $83, down from $210 via promo code "AFFUS20". Each chair has a metal frame and cushioned fabric seating in a dark gray finish, and free shipping is included. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Set includes 2 outdoor rocking chairs
- Metal frame construction
- Fabric cushioned seating
- Dark gray finish
- Assembly required
This set of two VINGLI Adirondack chairs is $89.99, down from $166.65 at Target. The solid fir wood frames fold flat in one step for easy storage, and the weather-resistant finish skips the need for painting or staining. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 2 folding Adirondack chairs
- Solid fir wood frame construction
- 1-step folding design for storage and portability
- Spacious seat with high back support and wide armrests
- Weather-resistant finish requires no painting or staining
- Each chair measures 34.3"D x 28.5"W x 34.3"H
Update: The price has changed to $87.77 since this was originally published.
At Walmart, get this Costway Glider Chair 2-Pack for $87. It's the best price we could find by $28. Each steel-frame glider seats up to 330 lb. and includes armrests with a breathable, tear-resistant fabric seat. Buy Now at Walmart
- Set includes two single glider chairs
- Steel frame construction w/ fabric seating
- Chair dimensions are 23" x 27.5" x 37" (L x W x H)
- Seat height of 17" and armrest height of 24.5"
- Four bottom pads help prevent slipping and protect flooring
- Each chair supports up to 330 lb.
This Mainstays rocking chair is $77, down from $114 at Walmart. It's made from solid acacia hardwood and holds up to 250 lb. Buy Now at Walmart
- Made from FSC certified solid acacia hardwood with a weather-resistant finish
- Contoured seat and curved back with high armrests
- Measures 26.25" wide, 34" deep, and 45" high
- Supports up to 250 lb.
- Suitable for covered porches, patios, balconies, or indoor use
- Single-chair unit, assembles in under 30 minutes with tools included
Costway offers its Outdoor Metal Gliding Loveseat Chair with Tempered Glass Coffee Table for $101.99 when you apply coupon code "DN10952" at checkout. It's a savings of $68 and the best price we could find. Offer ends September 15. Buy Now at Costway
- 2-piece patio glider set including loveseat and coffee table
- Tempered glass tabletop
- Metal frame construction
- Gliding motion seating
- 30-day return policy
- 365-day warranty
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
Compact enough to carry everywhere, this one suits anyone who wants gimbal-stabilized 4K footage without hauling a full camera rig. Apply coupon code "USFB95C" for a savings of $1,286. Buy Now at AliExpress
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