Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Hybrid Stainless 4-Slice Toaster
$44
free shipping

Walmart offers the Cuisinart Hybrid Stainless 4-Slice Toaster for $43.75 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

  • Amazon has it for the same price, with free shipping.
  • Reheat and defrost bagel controls
  • 1-1/2" wide toasting slots
  • Slide-out crumb tray
  • Model: CPT-340
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
