Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker
$61 $118
free shipping

That's $7 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • creates 2 deep-pocket 1" Belgian waffles at the same time
  • 6-setting browning control knob
  • Model: WAF-F20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Cuisinart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register