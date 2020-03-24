Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker
$35 $50
free shipping w/ padding

That's $5 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14, although most vendors charge at least $60. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Bed Bath & Beyond has it for the same price.
Features
  • automatic mixing arm
  • automatic, heavy-duty motor
  • Model: ICE-21
