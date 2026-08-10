The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
This Topcee cooling blanket is $24, down from $30 at Amazon. It's the best price we could find by $9. It's made with a double-sided design, pairing a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top with a 100% cooling protein microfiber underside, and it's machine washable for easy care. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 90" x 90", queen size
- Q-Max rating of over 0.5 for a cooling touch feel
- Double-sided design with a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top
- Bottom side made of 100% cooling protein microfiber
- Machine washable
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics King 4-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, with prices starting from $15.68. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this bed sheet set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-piece King-size set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Made of brushed polyester microfiber
- Machine washable and dryer safe
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
This Marauder's Map tapestry throw blanket is $19, down from its $26 regular price. You'd pay $45 elsewhere. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 48" x 60"
- Made from 100% polyester
- Decorative fringe edges on all sides
- Weighs 1.5 lb.
- Officially licensed Harry Potter design
- Machine washable on delicate cycle
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
Macy's Samsonite Sale covers luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and duffels with savings up to 73% off with promo code "HOME" (scroll down to see them). The lineup spans hardside spinners for check-in travel, slim laptop backpacks for daily commutes, and weekender bags for short trips, including several Macy's exclusive styles. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The coupon code is good through August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Hardside and softside spinner luggage in carry-on and check-in sizes
- Laptop backpacks and business briefcases
- Weekender duffels and travel totes
- Some styles are Macy's exclusives
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